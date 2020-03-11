Saddleworth supermarket now restricting sales of essential items

SADDLEWORTH’S largest supermarket is restricting sales of essential food and household goods because of coronavirus stockpiling.

Empty shelves have appeared at the Tesco store on Chew Valley Road, Greenfield as fears grow over the infection rate of the virus.

Shoppers are limited to buying no more than five of certain goods, including antibacterial gels, wipes and dry pasta. Sales of toilet rolls and paracetamol have also rocketed.

The move is designed to ensure all customers can access essential items. The rules apply in stores and online.

A government spokesperson said it was in touch with UK supermarkets to “discuss their response” to the virus.

• Plans to cut more than 1,800 jobs throughout Tesco’s in-store bakeries will not affect the Greenfield store, the Independent understands

The UK’s largest retailer has announced it would be baking less products from scratch in stores from May onwards.

Customers are said to be buying fewer traditional loaves of bread in favour of alternatives including wraps, bagels and flatbreads.

