Grit news for Highmoor residents

HAVING been removed from the Saddleworth gritting route and exposed to the inconvenience of drivers ignoring ‘Road Closed’ signs, the residents of Highmoor finally have something to smile about, writes John Kirkbride.

A letter has been delivered informing them that Rowan Ashworth Ltd, the contractors undertaking bridge repairs at Thurston Clough, intend to grit the road themselves when conditions require it.

The letter states Oldham Council has “no involvement” in this and the decision has been taken due to “operational reasons”.

