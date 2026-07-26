Saddleworth Three Peaks challenge to help youngsters’ bucket list dreams come true

THE BUCKET lists of two young children living with a rate genetic disorder are getting closer to becoming a reality thanks to Saddleworth Medical Practice staff who will tackle the Saddleworth Three Peaks challenge.

Lynn McCann, a nurse at the practice, will be joined by five other nurses and reception staff for the 12-mile charity walk on Saturday, August 1 to raise the money for her grandchildren.

Emmeline, eight, and Abel, two, were born deaf and have recently been diagnosed with Usher’s Syndrome type 2, a genetic disorder which means they will also lose their sight.

The fundraising walk aims to help their bucket list wishes come true as well as raise money for the Cure Usher Syndrome charity.

Lynn explained: “Emmeline and Abel were both born deaf and have worn hearing aids since being weeks old – they cope amazingly.

“But in December 2025, my daughter Bethany and her husband received results from genetic testing and they were diagnosed with Ushers Syndrome type 2.

“It is a rare genetic condition that means they will eventually lose their sight. We do not know when as it is different for every individual but it usually starts in adolescence with night blindness and gradually deteriorates.

“A friend of Bethany wanted to help and set up a Go Fund me for the children’s sight bucket list.

“She did a charity haircut day where she did a full day of haircuts for donations, which raised awareness and started the bucket list journey.

“Lucy, one of Saddleworth Medical Practice nurses, suggested the Saddleworth Three Peaks charity walk following a cake sale fundraiser for my grandchildren’s sight wish list.

“Originally it was the nurses who were up for this challenge but some of the other reception staff said they would like to join in too.

“We hope to set off early from The White Hart at Lydgate, and walk the peaks which include Wharmton Hill, Alphin, Indian’s Head, and Pots and Pans, before celebrating our victory at The Cross Keys Inn, Uppermill.

“The fundraiser was originally for Emmeline and Abel’s sight bucket list but we are also going to donate to Cure Usher.

“Since the diagnosis in December they have been an amazing support network for our family and all donations go to finding a cure.”

Abel is still deciding on his list items but Emmeline, who loves plating football, would like to see a volcano, see the snow in Norway, be a mascot for the Lionesses and meet Hannah Hampton, and to see the glowing sea.

You can ready more or donate on the group’s Just Giving page.