Saddleworth to move into tier four Covid-19 restrictions

GREATER Manchester, including Oldham, is being moved into tier four of Covid-19 regulations.

From 12.01am tomorrow (Thurs, December 31), the region will be placed into the same level that London and much of the south-east of England has been in.

That means people will be expected to stay at home and international travel is not advised.

Pubs and restaurants will remain closed as three quarters of England’s population now finds itself in the highest level of restrictions.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock told the House of Commons: “I’m afraid it’s absolutely necessary because of the number of cases we’ve seen.

“The new variant is spreading across all of England.”

Labour’s Shadow Health Secretary Jonathan Ashworth warned: “This is a race against time.

“It’s a global crisis but it’s also clear it’s a national emergency.

“But this country has sacrificed so much in 2020. Let’s not make those same mistakes.”

Mr Hancock also celebrated the approval of the Oxford-Astrazenica coronavirus vaccine today (Weds, December 30).

He added: “We must take more action but the vaccine is the way out of this crisis. It’s the single biggest stride we’ve been able to take since this pandemic began.

“It offers hope, not just for this country but for the whole world. The end is in sight.”

