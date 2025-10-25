Saddleworth volunteer helping children read all about it in schools initiative

A SADDLEWORTH woman is finding out words can speak as much as actions after swapping an IT career for helping children learn to read.

Joanne Lancaster, from Grotton, took up volunteering with Schoolreaders at a primary school in Oldham, helping Year 2 pupils improve their skills.

Now after retiring from a 36-year career in IT, she spends two hours every week working with 10–12 children who need extra support.

She listens to them read, offers encouragement and celebrates their progress

“I discovered Schoolreaders through a Facebook ad, and it felt like the perfect way to stay busy and give something back.” 58-year-old Joanne explained.

“I’ve always loved reading, and I know it’s harder for some to learn than others, as my daughter and husband are dyslexic.

“I wanted to help children enjoy it as much as I do.

“It’s incredible to see shy or less confident children gain confidence as they read aloud.

“By the end of the term, all 10 of the children I was focusing on met their literacy goals.”

Schoolreaders is calling on more volunteers from Saddleworth and the surrounding areas to help spread the joy of reading.

No prior teaching experience is necessary, just an hour a week, a bit of patience, and a love of reading.

Training will be provided by Schoolreaders before you start, and volunteers will be matched with a nearby school.

And for Joanne, the rewards go beyond improving reading skills

She added: “Spending time with the children, seeing them try, make mistakes, and learn from them. It’s hugely satisfying.

“The school staff are welcoming and I’ve integrated really easily. It’s a small amount of time that can have a huge impact on a child’s future.”

“If you’re interested in helping local children develop this essential skill while making a real difference in your community, Schoolreaders would love to hear from you.

Find out more about volunteering by clicking https://www.schoolreaders.org/volunteer.