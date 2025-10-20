Oldham Council unveils free Autumn/Winter Events Programme for 2025

Oldham Council has announced its free Autumn/Winter events programme for 2025, featuring a blend of beloved traditions and exciting new attractions aimed at bringing the community together and supporting local businesses.

Key Highlights:

Half-term Halloween Trail : From Saturday, 26 October to Sunday, 3 November, families can embark on a spooky journey through the town centre, spotting Halloween-themed items for a chance to win prizes.

: From Saturday, 26 October to Sunday, 3 November, families can embark on a spooky journey through the town centre, spotting Halloween-themed items for a chance to win prizes. Oldham Halloween Half Marathon : On Sunday, 26 October, the borough’s challenging 13.1-mile course will attract hundreds of runners. Spectators are encouraged to cheer on participants starting from High Street at 9:30 am.

: On Sunday, 26 October, the borough’s challenging 13.1-mile course will attract hundreds of runners. Spectators are encouraged to cheer on participants starting from High Street at 9:30 am. Christmas Light Switch On : Scheduled for Saturday, 15 November, this festive event will feature music, dance, appearances by Father Christmas and Peppa Pig, and conclude with a firework finale from 5:30 pm to 6:30 pm in Parliament Square.

: Scheduled for Saturday, 15 November, this festive event will feature music, dance, appearances by Father Christmas and Peppa Pig, and conclude with a firework finale from 5:30 pm to 6:30 pm in Parliament Square. Festive Saturdays: Every Saturday leading up to Christmas (22, 29 November, and 6, 13 December), the town centre will come alive with festive street bands, performers, and family-friendly creative sessions.

Councillor Arooj Shah, Leader of Oldham Council, expressed enthusiasm about the programme, stating, “Oldham has a vibrant and proud community spirit, and we’re thrilled to be bringing back some of our much-loved events while also introducing exciting new experiences like this year’s Bonfire Night celebrations for families to enjoy.”

For more information and updates on these events, visit the Love Oldham Facebook page.

As the festive season approaches, residents are encouraged to shop local and support Oldham’s businesses. Tommyfield Market remains open and will transition into The Spindles in the new year. Additionally, free parking is available for up to three hours on all Council-managed town centre car parks every Saturday and Sunday.