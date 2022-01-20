Saddleworth WI set for more fun and fundraising in 2022

AFTER a fun and festive end to 2021, Saddleworth Women’s Institute is ready for another busy year of events, speakers and trips.

In December, the group enjoyed a Christmas Dinner and Disco at Dobcross Band Club with a three-course meal, disco, games and much more.

It was an opportunity for members to get their glad rags on and eat, drink and be merry after a difficult year.

Throughout the month, the Gardening Group made Christmas wreaths and the Craft Group created floral table centrepieces. The Book Group discussed Matt Haig’s book ‘The Midnight Library’ and the Walking Group had their annual walk to look at Christmas lights around the community.

Some members took part in the Santa Dash and didn’t let the pouring rain dampen their enthusiasm!

January’s meeting was held on Zoom but as soon as possible monthly meetings will resume at Boarshurst Band Club in Greenfield.

The Book Group have chosen a wide range of books to discuss each month at their meetings at the Conservative Club in Uppermill.

The Craft Group will meet at the Satellite Centre in Greenfield to lend their artistic talents to a variety of projects, and the Walking Group will meet once or twice a month for walks in the beautiful countryside.

The Lunch Group’s recent meals out have been delicious and there are more meals booked at local pubs and restaurants and a special lunch out at The Ivy in Manchester.

The recently formed Gardening Group have less gardening to do at this time of the year but plenty of planning is going on.

And a full and varied programme of speakers is scheduled for the coming months, starting with guest speaker Sarah Slater on Zoom in January with a talk called Secrets, Sex, Scandal and Salacious Gossip of the Royal Court 1660 – 1830.

In February the guest speaker will be from local home care provider Home Instead, which provides support in the home and care giver services. They will talk about how to recognise the early signs of dementia and care for those in need.

Events and outings lined up include a gourmet food and wine evening at Caffe Grande Abaco in January and a Gin Tasting at Defiance Distillery in February.

In June there is a trip to see ‘Fat Friends – The Musical’ starring Lee Mead, (based on the hit TV show Fat Friends that starred James Corden and Ruth Jones) at the Lowry, followed by a trip in September to see ‘Dreamgirls’ at The Palace Theatre.

To see the full programme and details of meetings, activities and events for 2022 and see how to get involved, visit www.saddleworthwi.com

If you would like to join Saddleworth WI or find out more email saddleworthwi.treasurer@gmail.com

