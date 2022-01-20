Sinfield junior makes immediate impact on Rhinos’ debut

JACK Sinfield carried the family name back on to the Headingley pitch and immediately made his mark on his first-team debut for Leeds Rhinos.

The 17-year-old half back from Grasscroft, son of legend Kevin, kicked two conversions to help Rhinos win a piece of silverware.

Rhinos defeated Wakefield Trinity 34-6 in a pre-season derby on Boxing Day for the Wetherby Whaler Festive Challenge.

The debut for academy player Jack, who not long ago signed his first professional contract for Rhinos, came six years after Kevin’s 1,831st and last goal for Leeds secured a Grand Final win to complete an historic trophy treble.

Jack came off the substitutes’ bench in the final 15 minutes and delighted a near-10,000 crowd by landing two conversions, one from near the touchline.

Kevin, who left his role as Rhinos’ director of rugby in July to become defence coach at Leicester Tigers, was not there to witness Jack’s debut who had a Premiership rugby union game on the same day.

It has been a meteoric rise for Jack, a member of Saddleworth Rangers’ all-conquering Under-16 side and who helped Saddleworth School to rugby successes.

Coach Richard Agar’s willingness to throw the teenager into action just a month into his full-time career suggests Rhinos’ management believe the scrum half could have a Super League future.

Jack, though, needs to make his own name and at this stage is happy simply to be around and learning from elite-level players.

Jack said of his first month training alongside former NRL players Blake Austin and Aidan Sezer: “I have really enjoyed it and feel like I am learning and getting better.

“They [senior players] have all been great with me, giving me little tips and pointers. I am enjoying learning from people like that.

“I just want to keep getting better for now, keep improving and just see where I end up. The young lads have helped me settle in because I knew most of them before I moved up and the older lads have all been great with me, really welcoming.

“They have made me feel part of the team. Hopefully I can keep pushing in training and get a few more minutes [in pre-season matches].

“The more I play, the more comfortable I’ll get and hopefully the more I’ll progress.”

Jack turned down approaches from other clubs, including in rugby union, to follow in his father’s footsteps at Headingley.

He continued: “He just wants me to enjoy it and just make sure I am working hard – that’s all really.”

New signings Austin, Sezer and James Bentley all started their first game in a Rhinos shirt against Trinity.

Rhinos started to ring the changes as full time approached. Liam Tindall, Jack Sinfield and Jarrod O’Connor were all introduced to the action and the tries continued to flow.

Tom Briscoe slipped through the Wakefield defence to take Leeds to nearly 30 points before Harry Newman completed the scoring, the centre cutting back inside to score a brilliant solo effort. Jack Sinfield stepped up to convert the last two tries.

