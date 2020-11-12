Saddleworth WI tackle 11/11 challenge to raise RBL funds

SADDLEWORTH WI rose to the challenge to help the Royal British Legion after their fundraising was hampered by Covid-19 restrictions.

Numerous members took part in the Legion’s 11/11 Challenge, which asked the nation to raise funds to help serving and ex-serving personnel and their families.

The ladies tackled various challenges, including creating a collage of 11 photographs connected to Remembrance Day then posting it on Facebook and donating a sum of money for each ‘like’ received or wearing red for 11 days.

And the Saddleworth WI’s Walking Group took on a ‘Memorial Walking Challenge’ to walk to 11 war graves or memorials across the area either as individuals, in small groups or households.

These included Silent Soldiers at Dobcross, Denshaw and Grotton, Commonwealth War Graves at Friezland Church and Lydgate Church, memorials in Uppermill, Austerlands, Waterhead, Lees cemetery and Stalybridge, graves at the Independent Churchyard in Delph and the iconic Pots and Pans cenotaph.

Saddleworth WI said: “Members have been encouraged to donate or sponsor those who are walking, then join the nation for a two minute silence on 11/11 knowing they’ve made a difference to those who need our help.

“There was no walk to Pots and Pans and the Remembrance Day service for the public this year.

However, we purchased a poppy wreath from the Royal British Legion and laid this on the memorial in Uppermill Gardens.”

