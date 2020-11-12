Amazing Grace: Cadet shows appreciation for war veterans

WITH Remembrance parades and events cancelled, cadet Grace Whalley was determined to still help local veterans mark the occasion.

After an appeal to the community for help, she amassed more than 200 cupcakes, each decorated with a red poppy.

Grace handing out the cupcakes in Uppermill (Pic: David Whalley)

The cakes were made and donated by Abby Scholes, Hayley Gilman, Eileen Whitehead and Bev Bancroft, and Sally Mather donated the cake toppers. Donations also raised £50 for the wreaths and cake boxes.

Grace, who is a cadet with 2200 Oldham Squadron Air Cadets, delivered the cupcakes to veterans to show people still remember and respect what they did for this country.

They were delivered at spots including Millfield Care Home in Waterhead, the memorial in Uppermill on Remembrance Sunday and Salford Armed Forces Breakfast Club.

