Saddleworth woman drives NHS cancer education in name of firefighter husband

A SADDLEWORTH woman has been left amazed after the charity set up in the name of her beloved firefighter husband made its biggest breakthrough yet.

For Ricky Casey’s name will help people develop knowledge that could save thousands of lives.

And for wife Nicola, who lives in Delph, it is a feat that has left her stunned – just helping one person would be enough.

Ricky, who was based at Lees Road in Oldham, passed away in May 2019 after living with renal medullary carcinoma, also known as RMC – a rare kidney cancer.

Now the Ricky Casey Trust, established a year later, has played a huge part in the setting up of a new NHS kidney cancer training module that has gone live to GPs and primary care clinicians across the UK.

Launched through the national GatewayC platform, it aims to improve early detection and referral of kidney cancer, giving healthcare professionals vital knowledge that could save lives.

For 18 months, Nicola worked closely with Dr Tom Waddell, consultant oncologist at Manchester’s Christie Hospital and now a trustee of the charity she formed, to help shape the content and patient perspective of the module.

Now medics can log on and learn the symptoms associated with the condition, so they can recognise them sooner.

And seeing the first thing of its kind associated with RMC brought into action has left her delighted, knowing her husband would be proud.

She also told how the impact may spread across the Atlantic Ocean.

Nicola said: “I think about this every day. Ricky wouldn’t believe what was happening.

“What we went through is now potentially saving lives. He knew how rare it was, but the big thing now is that I’ve turned that tragedy into a positive.

“You don’t realise what a big thing that is until people in the NHS are saying like, ‘Do you realise what you’ve done?’

“When Ricky was first poorly, when he first went to the GP, they’d never seen the signs or symptoms, and they’d never heard of this type of cancer.

“It took Ricky five-and-a-half months to get a diagnosis, but it all starts at the GP, doesn’t it?

“Hopefully they make a decision on patients and put them on a cancer pathway a lot sooner.

“It’s been 18 months in the making and obviously, it took a lot to get through it all.

“It’s a massive thing to get NHS for such a small charity with a rare kidney cancer to even listen to you. Seeing this is just crazy, really.

“A guy I started to help four years ago is having clear scans now and my drive and passion about this is another level.

“That’s just one person and I always said, ‘If I could just save one person, I’ll have done my job.’

“I’m in touch with professors in America now that can collaborate with the Christie and share knowledge.

“We can’t do the same as America, but we can communicate and do whatever is possible to help the patient. I’m at the forefront of that, the driving force of it.”

Saddleworth has seen many fundraising events as Ricky was associated with Springhead Football Club for 30 years as a player, coach and manager.

Dr Waddell praised the charity’s dedication, saying Nicola’s perspective and the Trust’s involvement brought an authenticity and urgency to the training that will deeply resonate with clinicians.

But this is not the end as Nicola added: “We couldn’t have done it without the support of everybody, and Ricky wouldn’t have realised what impact he’s had on people’s lives.

“I’ve not realised the impact I’m having out there. I just feel like an ordinary person just trying to help people, trying to make a difference.

“Clearly I am, so it’s a massive, massive achievement for such a small charity and we’re so proud that something so meaningful has come from such a painful loss.

“We do so many local events to raise awareness and funds, but we also want people to see that the work we do behind the scenes projects like this is just as important and only possible because of the incredible support we receive.

“But we’re not going to stop there. We’re going to carry on.”