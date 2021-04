AN Austerlands woman has been placed under a six-week night-time curfew and will be electronically tagged after pleading guilty to benefit fraud.

Shaunny Akeroyd, 28, of Huddersfield Road, appeared before Tameside Magistrates Court charged with failing to notify Oldham Council about a change in circumstances relating to her entitlement to housing benefit.

Akeroyd was also ordered to pay £85 costs and an £85 surcharge towards funding victim services.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print