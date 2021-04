A SIX month leave of absence has been approved for Cllr John Hudson by Saddleworth Parish Council.

Councillors voted unanimously at their March meeting to grant the leave for Cllr Hudson, whose wife Kathleen died suddenly aged 82 on January 11 after a short illness.

Cllr Hudson is excused from his Parish Council duties and meetings but can resume sooner than the six months if he chooses.

