Saddleworth writers to share their ‘words among the heather’

WRITERS from Saddleworth and the surrounding area are being invited to share their work and help support a local theatre in the process.

Millgate Arts Centre in Delph will be hosting a poetry and spoken word event in the style of an ‘open mic’.

It’s entitled ‘Words Among the Heather’ – a reference to the book ‘The Wind Among the Heather’ written by famous Saddleworth poet Ammon Wrigley.

The evening event on Friday, November 8, is free for performers, who can share their poetry, spoken word, stories, local interest, monologues and such commodities.

Each performer will have five minutes to read or perform in front of a supportive audience inside the Bar Studio at the centre on Stoneswood Road.

Anyone interested is asked to email Lorraine Reynolds at lawtonlr@aol.com or James Lawton at j_r_lawton@hotmail.com with some brief details of what you intend to perform.

Tickets are £5 for the audience and can be booked online here: https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/booking/select/RdiEJKhzXNnT

Proceeds will support Millgate’s ‘Building the Future’ appeal – which aims to raise £100,000 over the next three years, as the centre celebrates its 100th anniversary in 2027.

More information about the appeal can be found at https://millgateartscentre.co.uk/home/support-us/

