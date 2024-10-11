Saddleworth Museum’s Friends show support with Luncheon

IT WAS not without its dramas but the Friends of Saddleworth Museum showed their commitment to the venue by packing into their Autumn Luncheon.

Some 55 members booked in for Sunday, October 6 after Judith Colman and Charlie Middlewood organised the event.

And the meal put on was appreciated – not least because Sue Howarth, of The Roebuck Inn at Strinesdale, stepped in at a week’s notice after regular caterer Andy Watson broke his leg!

Vital funds were raised by the group that helps keep the Uppermill attraction going, with musical accompaniment provided and competitive spirit flowing with a quiz.

Hopefully, 2025’s event will pass with fewer last-minute rushes!

