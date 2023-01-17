Saddleworth’s Billy going up in the football world

A YOUNG Saddleworth footballer has landed a dream deal with a Football League club.

Billy Midgley, who currently plays for Uppermill FC’s Under-16s, has been handed a two-year full-time scholarship with League Two Salford City.

He will now spend all his time on the pitch at Moor Lane, meaning he will not be able to pull on a blue shirt.

But the feeling that he will no longer be playing at Churchill Playing Fields is not exactly one of anger.

Uppermill FC’s Under-16s coach Nick Milovanovic said: “Billy’s a fantastic lad and very level headed.

“He’s taken his game to a different level this season and added goals to his game also. He will be missed both on and off the pitch.”

Billy has already tasted glory in his young footballing career, having scored the penalty that gave Tameside-based Sala Futsal Club the Pokemon FA Youth Cup.

Now he is in the system at Salford City, who are famously owned by Manchester United’s Class of 92 – including Gary Neville, David Beckham and Paul Scholes – he could make it big outdoors.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

