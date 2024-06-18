Saddleworth’s love of panto sees increased run this year

SADDLEWORTH is establishing itself as a destination for pantomime – oh yes, it is.

That means this year’s production in the theatre at Delph’s Millgate Arts Centre is getting a longer run, with more than 40 performances.

And the script of Mother Goose is being adapted to refer to its surroundings after remarkable figures were revealed.

Starting on Saturday, December 7, it will run all the way through until Sunday, January 5, with morning, matinee and early evening shows.

The Dame is likely to join in the Santa Dash as funds are raised for the future of Millgate.

And writer and director Ben Richards, who is doing the world’s first PhD in contemporary pantomime, told just how the area has embraced the festive performances.

He told the launch of the 2024/25 season: “Something amazing has been happening with the panto. We came here to do two weeks, 14 nights in a row, and they sold out.

“We then did a few more, now we’re running more than 40 – all because in this area, people come and see the show.

“13 per cent of the UK population see panto every year. In Saddleworth, it’s 27 per cent.

“What we’re doing here is now getting noticed and some of the most amazing people are coming back.

“It’s the most Saddleworth show that it’s possible to do, while wearing sequins.”

Tickets can be purchased at www.millgateartscentre.co.uk/events/mothergoose

