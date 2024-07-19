Saddleworth to celebrate musical work of Roger Tanner

THE MUSICAL work of one of Saddleworth’s most favourite sons will be celebrated and played at a special fundraising concert.

Roger Tanner died in 2022 at the age of 100.

And after being a founder member of Saddleworth Chamber Concert Society, that group is now putting on a memorial performance featuring music he wrote.

It will also be on a special date – January 24, which was his birthday.

Roger Hinchliffe, of what is now known as Saddleworth Concerts Society, told about it at the launch of the 2024/25 season at Delph’s Millgate Arts Centre.

It will also help boost funds as Saddleworth Players signalled a fundraising drive ahead of their 2028 centenary.

Roger said: “He was known as a great contributor to many organisations but not many people know he was a musician.

“Roger went to study at the Royal College of Music but never completed his course as World War II broke out.

“Roger also wrote music and we’ve been able to find a pianist from Somerset, who is originally from the north west, who is willing to play the music that Roger wrote.

“And it just happens that it’s on what would’ve been Roger’s birthday.

“So, on Friday, January 24, there’s going to be a concert here, not just to celebrate what Roger did but also to raise funds for Millgate.”

As well as the Concerts society, Roger Tanner helped establish Saddleworth Civic Trust and Saddleworth Historical Society.

He founded Saddleworth Museum in 1962 and was Chairman of the Saddleworth Festival of Arts for more than 30 years.

Roger became a Deputy Lieutenant in 1979 and was awarded the MBE for services to arts in the Queen’s Birthday Honours in 2003.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

