Saddleworth’s mountain rescue volunteers save spooked pet

SADDLEWORTH-BASED Mountain Rescue volunteers were not given time to paws when they found themselves rescuing a pooch in peril.

As they sorted through kit after returning from a Peak District Mountain Rescue Organisation water rescue training exercise, Oldham Mountain Rescue Team received a call from Greater Manchester Police to help rescue a trapped dog in the Dovestone area.

It turned out Lily, the canine to whom calamity struck, had been spooked while walking around the reservoir and had made a run for it.

While the owner had started her own search, two passersby heard barking on their walk up by Ashway Rocks.

After investigating, they found Lily hiding in a small cave refusing to come out.

Three OMRT members along with two police officers set off to see if they were able to coax Lily out but she was not to be convinced.

Her owner, who was searching elsewhere, was contacted and taken to the location. “Lily was much happier to hear her owner’s voice and emerged from the cave excited and shaken jumping into their arms,” said an OMRT spokesperson.

“After a quick check Lily was off back down the hill for further adventures.”

In total, six OMRT members assisted for two hours.

