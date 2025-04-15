New funding will ‘provide urgent lifeline’ for Oldham families

OVER £4 million will be spent over the next year to support Oldham residents experiencing financial hardship.

The cash boost has come courtesy of the Government’s Household Support Fund, designed to support vulnerable households most in need.

There will be £2 million to support families with children eligible for free school meals over the holidays, as well as emergency food and fuel payments for the most in need.

Charities and the voluntary sector will be boosted by £300,000, while £450,000 will go towards preventing households from entering temporary accommodation.

The package, worth more than £4.2 million, will last for 12 months until April 2026 and was agreed by councillors at a council cabinet meeting last week.

Oldham Council’s leader says the money will provide “an urgent lifeline to families and those who need that bit of extra help”.

Councillor Arooj Shah added: “It will enable us to make sure any Oldham resident experiencing a financial crisis will be supported in their time of need.

“I encourage anyone who might be struggling to reach out to us. Even if you think you might not be eligible for support, there are still other ways we can help. We have dedicated teams here to offer guidance, so please get in touch with us and don’t struggle in silence.

“This is all made possible by the Government’s Household Support Fund so a huge thank you to them for providing this funding, which is going to make a real difference to people’s lives.”

Oldham residents can find out about support available by visiting www.oldham.gov.uk/wecanhelp or calling 0161 770 7007 Mondays to Fridays from 9am to 5pm.

