Saddleworth’s Palestine group to benefit from family event

A SADDLEWORTH charity is refusing to give up the fight for women in Palestine, despite losing a number of people it helped in the current conflict.

And its work is being recognised after it was chosen by a group of Oldham women as one of two causes to benefit from their family fun day fundraiser on Saturday, April 13.

The Saddleworth Palestine Women’s Scholarship Fund is part of a larger organisation that has changed the lives of hundreds of students since it began in 2012.

That branch currently, along with two other groups in the north of England, sponsors 75 scholarships – 68 to young women in Gaza and seven to women in the West Bank.

Dr Mona El Farra, who founded the Palestine Women’s Scholarship Fund, is currently in Britain and is not giving up hope.

She said: “The current attack against all the people in Gaza has cast a shadow over these young women and their families.

“Sadly some of the students are among the thousands of woman who have lost their lives or been injured or who have become disabled.

“The time will come when we can again focus on the educational needs of women in Gaza and across Palestine.

“It is so important to continue to raise funds so we are ready to help women gain an education, when it becomes possible to do so.”

The Saddleworth group’s work has made a local impact and it will benefit from the event at Kaly’s Play Centre in Oldham, which starts at 1pm and promises to offer something for all the family including a soft play centre for children, face painting and balloon modelling and a five-a-side football tournament.

There will be stalls selling Palestinian goods, a raffle plus hot food and drinks.

Entry is free and funds will be raised by donation, with all monies raised split between the Scholarship Fund and Dar Al Zahra, an organisation based in Liverpool that champions the empowerment of women through education.

Organiser Jamilla Rashid told the Saddleworth Independent: “We are a group of local women who are connected by a common cause to support the Palestinian people.

“We learnt about the scholarship fund and were inspired by women supporting women and wanted to do something to help.

“The family fun day is an opportunity for everyone to enjoy themselves whilst supporting a worthwhile cause and showing our support for the Palestinian people too.”

The Family Fun Day will take place on Saturday, April 13 from 1pm until 6pm at Kaly’s Play Cntre, Unit 5 Havelock Street, Oldham, OL8 1JR.

Contact 07393 207569 to enter the five-a-side tournament.

