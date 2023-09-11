Saddleworth’s popular Santa Dash to return this year

THE familiar flock of red and white costumes will once again grace Saddleworth’s streets during the festive period this year.

That’s because the traditional Santa Dash will be back on Saturday, December 2 for the ninth time.

Organised by Saddleworth Round Table, the fun-filled event for all the family is always a popular occasion, attracting runners of all ages.

Last year, more than 1,400 people took part in the run and around £15,000 was raised for worthy causes.

Once again, proceeds from this year’s Santa Dash will go back into the local community.

Starting at midday on the day, it will be held in the King George V park and car park in the centre of Uppermill. There will also be the usual stalls and refreshments available.

Participants will head to Greenfield via the bridal path and then back into the village where the fun will continue, which will include an appearance from the real Father Christmas down Uppermill’s high street.

There are two routes to choose from – the more challenging 5km or the 2km course which is pram and wheelchair friendly.

The first of three waves of ticket sales has already begun, with the first lot available at last year’s prices of £15 for adults and £6 for children. The adult price will then increase to £17.50 in the second wave and £20 in the third wave.

More information can be found here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/saddleworth-santa-dash-2023-tickets-712341361187

Anyone who wants to help organise the event, or has an idea of a worthy cause which the event could support, is asked to contact Andrew Rothwell on 07882 140 010.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

