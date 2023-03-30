Saddleworth’s Round Table are back in the Barn, but for Bingo!

The moment you’ve all been waiting for…

After four years Band in a Barn is BACK but not as you’ve seen it before!

Following the success of Big Stu’s Bouncing Bingo, Saddleworth Round Table are proud to present BARNYARD BINGO!

With the barn doors opening at 6pm the drinks will be flowing and you can enjoy some music and entertainment in the Saddleworth sunshine!

Join us at Doctor House Farm on June 10th 2023 for some fun in the sun!

Tickets £15 per person until 1st April and are selling fast!

Get yours now https://www.eventbrite.com/e/barnyard-bingo-tickets-579616166557?fbclid=IwAR28KXyjj95v95h4CRgsazCogQaHSVKg6O92H_TXhwRAlwylzkel_0IeJuA

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

