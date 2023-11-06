Santa Dash gives funding boost to seven new partners

SEVEN local organisations and clubs will receive a welcome funding boost after partnering with Saddleworth Round Table for their Santa Dash.

Round Table invited partners to put forward a team of 30-100 entrants and pledged they would receive at least 50 per cent of the ticket price back.

The partners will also be welcomed to a special funding meeting in the New Year where they can request further funding for a particular initiative.

Currently, this means Round Table have sold 514 tickets and pledged £2,604 to the seven partner organisations, which are Saddleworth 3Ds, Friends of Holy Trinity Dobcross School, Uppermill FC, Ricky Casey Trust, Saddleworth FC, Friezland School PTAs, and Oldham Women’s Hockey.

The Santa Dash will take place on Saturday, December 2 and invites participants of all ages to tackle the 2km or 5km route dressed in your best Santa gear.

Andy Rothwell, from Saddleworth Round Table, commented: “We have been really impressed with the amount of goodwill and support for the Santa Dash.

“And, with the club initiative and general sales, the event is well set to be the best Santa dash we have ever put on and a day to remember.

“If you want to participate, don’t delay as when the tickets are gone, they are gone!”

The day’s fun kicks off at 12noon with a Winter Wonderland of market stalls and refreshments in the King George V playing fields and car park, as well as the pre Dash build up with Elliot Eastwick co-ordinating the on-stage line up.

Then the Santa Dash sets off at 2pm from the park. Participants can take on the 5km route from Uppermill, into Greenfield round the bridal path and back, or opt for the easier 2km route (you can decide on the day).

Post Dash fun continues with the annual Christmas lights switch-on and Santa parade down the village high street from 4pm, culminating with firework at 5.30pm.

There will be music throughout and into the evening, and festive drinks, wine, beer, food and treats available to buy from local stalls.

To sign up and buy tickets for the Santa Dash, see here: https://tinyurl.com/4tfph5tp

Find out more about Saddleworth Round Table on their Facebook page: www.facebook.com/SaddleworthRT

