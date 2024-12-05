Santa helps Lydgate light up for Christmas

THERE was festive music and fun as well as a special visit from Santa at Lydgate’s Christmas lights switch-on event.

Villagers gathered in The White Hart carpark to enjoy songs from St Anne’s School Singing Group as well as mulled wine, mince pies, and ginger biscuits.

Then they all joined in the countdown before the switch was flicked to turn on the village’s Christmas tree and lights.

Children had the chance to meet Santa in the Pavilion, with funds raised going towards buying more Christmas Lights for the village.

Love Lydgate, who organised the event, said: “What a fantastic evening. Thank you to everyone who joined us, particularly our school choir and the most special guest of all Santa.”

