Santa stops off at Saddleworth Museum

ENJOY a special visit from Santa at Saddleworth Museum in Uppermill as he stops off for two days only.

Appointments are now available on Saturday, December 13 and Sunday, December 14 to meet Santa and Mrs Claus in his grotto.

And why not arrive early and enjoy the Christmas crafts and refreshments on offer.

Book now at reception (open 1pm to 4pm every day). Tickets cost £9 per child which includes a gift. A booking can be made for up to two adults and three children.