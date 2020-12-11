Save our Sheds Health and wellbeing initiative in jeopardy as Oldham Council plans to axe funding

A POPULAR community project in Greenfield aimed at helping older men improve their health and wellbeing is under threat after proposals by Oldham Council to stop its funding.

As part of its budget review, the local authority plans to save £51,276 by cutting its support for the Men in Sheds service based at Waterside Mill and a second project in Failsworth.

Any closure of the service would effect nearly 60 men at the two sites.

Men in Sheds suffered another blow last month when co-ordinator Neil Thompson died suddenly on November 9. The funeral of Neil, who succeeded Dave Freear, took place on November 25.

During lockdown Neil and his assistant John Scholes made weekly welfare checks to all of the men, delivering materials for small projects for those men who wanted to continue to make things at home, offering support and guidance and referring to more professional help when needed.

Men in Sheds has operated in Greenfield since 2013, initially at the Satellite Centre on Wellington Road and then for six years at its present location.

Prior to lockdown last March, service provider Age UK Oldham was in dialogue with a charitable organisation about expanding into a second unit at the Tanners site.

Now Age UK is “working hard” to secure the future of the Men in Sheds initiative.

And the Independent is urging local businesses to support their appeal for help to ensure a bright future for the group.

It is estimated 1.5 million men aged over 65 will live alone by 2030.

Yvonne Lee age UK Chief Executive said: “The support and camaraderie the men enjoy is a lifeline and will be needed more than ever because of the restrictions older people have faced during this pandemic.

“We already have a waiting list for places and have recently been supported by The Holroyd Foundation to allow us to expand the space we occupy in Greenfield.

“As a local charity, Age UK Oldham is immensely proud of their Men in Sheds which delivers such a vital service in the Oldham community.

“We are really grateful for the past support Oldham Council has given us and recognise the financial challenges they face at this time.

“However, we are determined to ensure that the two Sheds and their allotment will continue and are working hard to secure their future.”

Since April 2017, the Men in Sheds service has been funded by Oldham Council via a three-year Better Care Funding (BCF) grant which expired on March 31.

Following expiry, the local authority funded the service at the same level during this current financial year.

A spokesperson for Oldham Council said: “The budget proposal currently under consultation is to cease further funding of the Men in Sheds service.

“The service was not commissioned formally by Oldham Council; it has been subsidised via temporary grant funding.

“We are currently in dialogue with Age UK as part of the consultation process.

“They have advised us that it is their intention to keep the service running and they are working very hard to secure alternative funding and they are exploring a number of routes regarding this at the current time.”

A striking community bench in Uppermill, close to the Ammon Wrigley statue was completed by Men in Sheds’ members last year.

Their handiwork can also be seen in various locations in Greenfield, including renovating two memorial benches on a stretch of the Pennine Bridleway.

They have also restored a bus stop in Diggle, including new seating.

If you are an individual or business who thinks they can help support the project contact Yvonne Lee by email: Yvonne.lee@ageukoldham.org.uk

• PEOPLE are being asked to have their say on Oldham Council’s plans to make more than £8million in budget savings in the next financial year.

The proposals for 2021/22 aim to make savings across a range of areas, including back office functions, regeneration strategies, social care, sports and leisure and customer services.

While difficult decisions will have to be made, all proposals have been devised to maximise value for money and minimize the impact on communities and service users in Oldham.

The council is looking to save £30m from its budget but the exact reduction requirement will be finalised when Government grant notifications for 2021/2022 are received.

Residents can share their views and submit comments on the savings proposals at

www.oldham.gov.uk/letstalkbudget

The consultation will close on February 1, 2021, after which the findings will be considered and decisions on the proposals made.

