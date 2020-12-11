Help yourself to a Mood Boost thanks to new book

WITH many of us feeling the doom and gloom of the pandemic, two Saddleworth women might just have the answer to lift your spirits – a Mood Boost book.

The book has been written and illustrated by Carmen Walton and Kathryn Phillips and uses visualisations, meditations and practical advice to help people increase their optimism in everyday life.

The pair first started working on their project a year ago and now after overcoming delays due to the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdowns are ready to unveil the result.

Carmen, a freelance writer who has practised practical meditation and relaxation for a number of years, hopes the content will help people to help themselves feel better.

“Family and friends were coming to us and asking what to do in this or that situation,” she explained.

“Kathryn and I were going to create a set of cards with advice on but then I got writing and it turned into a book!

“We have drawn upon good and ordinary advice given to us by our own family, friends and colleagues.

“We wanted to keep it simple yet meaningful but not too deep. It’s down to earth and accessible wisdom.

“There is such a lot of emphasis put on being happy all the time – but people do get in the wrong frame of mind and can help themselves get out of that.

“Your own help is only an arm’s length away. This book aims to show you how to heal yourself and learn from an experience for next time.” She added: “It might feel like a book for women but it is not. Often women are more open about their feelings and would look for something like this but it is a book for everyone.”

Each page of the book concentrates on a particular mood or state of mind and encourages practical approaches to increase optimism.

The exercises are mainly visualisations, with some practical tasks designed to prompt moments of quiet and joy in your busy days, where ever you can find a quiet spot.

The book is illustrated with everyday images that have no religious or spiritual connotations but simply aim to connect you to your own memories and life stories.

Kathryn, a life coach who formerly worked as a Human Resources manager, helped inform the content and illustrated the book, using nature and everyday symbols for inspiration.

She said: “Mood Boost encourages us to look inside ourselves to find and use the tools we already have.

“No one knows you better than you know yourself. No one else knows what makes you happy or sad. You know more than anyone how to make yourself better.

“Once we’d written the book, we invited a cross-section of people to try out the exercises and meditations and it went down very well.”

The pair were hoping to hold a launch event to unveil their book but are unable to do so at the moment due to the pandemic.

For now, Mood Boost is available digitally via Amazon for free on Kindle or to buy for £3.13: www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B08K3WS41L/

• Life coach Kathryn runs Dragonfly Personal Development, offering creative life coaching to help you break through blockages, fulfil your potential in your career, love life, health, family, personal development and spiritual path.

To find out more ring 07527 075341 or email kathrynphillips.lifecoach@gmail.com

