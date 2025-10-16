Scarecrow trail brings spooky fun to Diggle

Hunt down a host of ghoulish and ghostly scarecrows across Diggle as the village’s popular Spooky Trail returns.

The annual trail, organised by Friends of Diggle School, will see colourful creations pop up across the community from Friday, October 24 to Sunday, November 2.

Follow the trail around Diggle Village and collect the letters from each spooky scarecrow to make a Halloween rhyme.

Trail sheets are available from Grandpa Greene’s, The Gate Inn, Diggle Lock, and The Diggle Hotel.

Please buy tickets ahead via Ticket Source for £3 (plus a small booking fee) and then show your purchase email at one of the venues to get your trail sheet.

All profits from the Spooky Trail will directly benefit the children of Diggle School.