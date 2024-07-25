School aims to turn the page on Oldham’s literacy challenges

AN OLDHAM school has launched a new competition to promote literacy and creative writing among young people in the local community.

Hulme Grammar School has established The Winfield Literacy Award, inviting children to submit a short story of no more than 500 words, with the chance to win book vouchers.

It will also involve a series of workshops hosted at the school’s Winfield Library, renamed recently in honour of former headmistress Margaret Winfield, to help youngsters craft their entries.

The Chamber Road school says the programme will be “a significant step towards addressing the literacy challenges faced by the wider Oldham community”.

Local children are currently underperforming in reading and writing compared to the national average and alarming statistics reveal that as many as 40,000 children in Greater Manchester do not own a book.

The school’s principal hopes the award will ignite a passion for reading and writing and provide a platform for young writers to showcase their talents.

“The competition will feature three categories, ensuring opportunities for a broad range of young writers,” said Tony Oulton.

“We believe this award will not only motivate our students but also reach out to the entire Oldham community, fostering a love for reading and writing among our youth.

“We are committed to making a positive impact on literacy and we invite all local schools and young people across Oldham to participate.”

Hulme Grammar School say the judging panel will comprise of “distinguished authors, educators and alumni” to “ensure a fair and inspiring competition”.

The prizes include book vouchers worth £15, £25 and £50 plus £500 in books for the winner’s school.

Local book supplier Madeleine Lindley Ltd has agreed to sponsor one of the award categories and the school is looking for other companies who would like to get involved in sponsorship opportunities.

More information about The Winfield Literacy Award, including how to enter and details of upcoming workshops, can be found at https://hulmegrammar.org/about-hgs/the-winfield-literacy-award/

