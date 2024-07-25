Enjoy a Summer of Hockey with Oldham Hockey Club

AS both Great Britain men and women hockey teams secured a place at the 2024 Paris Olympics – Oldham Hockey Club are planning to celebrate and inspire you to pick up a stick this Summer.

Following what is promised to be an exciting show of Olympic Hockey, Oldham Hockey Club are opening their doors and inviting you to a free, fun session of hockey that all the family can enjoy.

Whether you want to try hockey for the first time, are looking to get back into the sport or a regular player, the Club are encouraging people of all ages and abilities to join them on Saturday, August 10, 10.30am – 1pm, at Newman College, Chadderton.

Club members will be running hockey skills and a mini tournament for both juniors and adults, split by age and playing ability so you get the most out of the day. There will be a refreshments and kit stall available on the day as well as other fun games and activities.

Daisy Lord, Club Captain said: “Field Hockey is a fantastic team sport with many physical and mental wellbeing benefits. Our Club has been running for over 70 years now and being part of the club is like being part of a family. I would encourage anyone to join us for our Summer Open Day of relaxed and fun hockey – I look forward to seeing you there.”

For more information and to register your interest visit www.oldhamhockey.org.uk

Regular training sessions with Oldham Hockey Club are every Thursday at Newman College starting from September 5.

