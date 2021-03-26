School hopes fundraiser is eggs-cellent idea!

THERE will be search parties out again in Greenfield next month… for Easter eggs!

After the success of its Christmas bauble hunt, Greenfield Primary School’s Parent Teachers’ Association is organising another village wide walkabout.

That festive event made £564 profit towards a new trim trail for the Shaw Street school.

Now, with Easter fast approaching, another initiative is primed for launching across the community.

A number of oversized decorated eggs – cardboard not chocolate – will be placed in various locations to be discovered from April 3-18. Collect the letters on the eggs to solve a seasonal anagram.



Maps to help find the eggs will be available online-not from local business outlets as before- priced £4. This includes a booking fee.

Again, profits will be ploughed back into facilities for the youngsters. Maps are available from March 15 online https://greenfieldeasteregghunt.eventbrite.co.uk

