School rugby team gear up for regional competition

A TEAM of young rugby players from Saddleworth School will soon be competing against other schools from across the region.

The Year 7 rugby league team at the school in Diggle will represent the borough of Oldham in the Northwest Champion Schools’ competition.

It follows an impressive team display at Oldham Edge playing fields on Henshaw Street.

Gary Melling, Physical Education teacher at the Huddersfield Road school, said the boys showed “excellent promise and should be a force to be reckoned with both locally and regionally over the next five years” after sweeping all opposing schools aside.

He added: “Well done to everyone involved.”

Max Wren was one of many of the Saddleworth outfit who impressed throughout the event. He just edged out half-back Mikey Lyons for the player of the tournament accolade.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

