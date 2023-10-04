Grasscroft barns earmarked for homes conversion

A GRASSCROFT farm would be transformed if plans to build four new houses on its land are given the go-ahead.

Landowner Darren Hough has applied to Oldham Council to demolish barn buildings at Lower Bent Farm and replace them with the new properties.

According to documents, they would all be accessed from the current point on Burnedge Lane and the reasons for the decision were revealed.

They state: “The buildings comprise seven bays and have been used for livestock and agricultural purposes for many years but due to retirement are no longer required.”

Mr Hough already has permission, which was granted in March, to convert the buildings to residential use – this four-bedroomed properties proposal, which will see each have a balcony and two parking spaces, in addition to four overall visitors’ spaces, is a slightly revised, more detailed version of that.

And documents supporting the plan add: “The proposed development will make efficient use of redundant land and buildings to the edge of the urban area that is no longer required for its original intended purpose.

“The four proposed dwellings will serve to strengthen the Grasscroft and Lydgate communities by providing attractive family-sized accommodation within this desirable part of the borough.

“In terms of sustainability, the site is close to St Annes Lydgate Primary School. There are other facilities in the centre of Lydgate including a hairdressers, the White Hart pub and restaurant, St Annes Church and Lydgate Parish Hall.

“There is a regular bus service in operation along Oldham Road (A669) which links the Saddleworth villages with Oldham and Huddersfield.

“The proposed development will protect and improve the local environmental quality.

“The buildings have been vacant since the cessation of the agricultural activities and these sizeable buildings and surrounding land will quickly take on an untidy appearance if they remain unused and in turn detract from the visual amenity of the area.

“The redevelopment of the site for residential use will enhance the character and appearance of the site to the benefit of the general area by removing the buildings that are of a significant size and replacing them with four high quality dwellings.

“The new dwellings will provide spacious accommodation within an attractive setting for the future occupants.

“The occupants of the new dwellings will be afforded excellent levels of amenity and privacy and their presence will not have an adverse impact on the levels of amenity currently experienced by the occupants of the existing dwellings.

“The proposed development is of a very high-quality design that fits in well with the area in general.

“The barns are no longer required by the applicant and their long-term upkeep for a use that no longer takes places is not feasible.”

The layout and design of the properties have been tweaked from the original proposal after feedback from a local and to reduce the impact on the neighbouring open countryside.

And it is stated: “The implementation of the proposed development will bring about public benefit in terms of economic and physical investment in a site that in time, if not maintained due to the redundant nature of the barns, could detract from the setting of Burnedge Bent Farm.

“The removal of the substantial barns, which have a functional appearance, and their replacement with four high quality homes will enhance the visual amenity of the area over the long term to the benefit of this part of Grasscroft.

“The residential use of the land is the most appropriate as the site is located amongst other dwellings and very close to a well-established residential area. “

Oldham Council’s Planning Committee will decide whether to grant or refuse planning permission.

