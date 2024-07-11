School welcomes community for special Eid celebration

A ROYTON secondary school opened its doors to the Oldham community for the second successive year for a special Eid celebration.

Students from E-ACT The Oldham Academy North and their families were invited to join staff for an afternoon of fun and festivities to mark Eid al-Adha, the second Islamic holiday of the year.

Guests enjoyed face painting, henna and a 360 degree photobooth, while penalty shootout games, inflatables and a rodeo bull kept everyone entertained.

Delicious treats including waffles, pancakes, ice creams and mocktails were also devoured.

Eid al-Adha – which means ‘feast of the sacrifice’ – is celebrated just over two months after Eid al-Fitr. The festival coincides with the end of Hajj – the annual Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca in Saudi Arabia.

The event was organised by Syed Ahmed, Director of Transition and Year 7 at the school on Broadway.

“Our annual Eid celebration event is fast becoming a real highlight in the academic calendar,” he said.

“I’m thrilled with the way our academy embraced the spirit of the day and ensured everyone had a great time. Eid Mubarak everyone!”

The school’s head teacher said it was an ‘absolute privilege’ to be able to bring people together to celebrate.

“An important part of our role as an academy firmly rooted in the Oldham community is providing opportunities for everyone to share and enjoy, and this is a perfect example of that,” said Jessica Giraud.

“We look forward to celebrating again next year! Mr Ahmed has once again delivered an exceptional event for our students, their families and staff. We are all incredibly grateful to him for his hard work, and to those who have supported him.”

