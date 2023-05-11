School’s Coronation feast fit for a king

PUPILS at Saddleworth School feasted on the best of British as they celebrated the Coronation of King Charles III.

To start the celebrations, head students Daniel Wood and Anya Whyatt raised the celebratory flag above Diggle.

And there was certainly a home theme to the meal staff and students enjoyed as the country experienced something it had not seen for 70 years.

For there was a royal feast of fish, chips and mushy peas or sausage and chips with vegetarian option.

That was followed by home-made Coronation-themed cupcakes, crown-shaped biscuits, scones with jam and cream and Eton Mess.

Saddleworth School’s commemorations did not just appeal to people’s stomachs, however.

For year seven and eight students showed excellent art skills and made some very creative bunting that has been displayed in its dining hall.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

