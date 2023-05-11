Mossley 10k back on the calendar for 2023

ENTRIES are open for one of the biggest sporting events in Mossley.

Hundreds of runners will dust of their trainers and take to the streets on July 16 for the annual 10 kilometre race.

Hosted by Mossley AFC, it is hoped the event will attract a good mix of club-class competitors, social runners, beginners and charity fundraisers.

The challenging course takes in the undulating roads around Mossley and Saddleworth with a ‘Grandstand Finish’ at the club’s ground, Seel Park.

All finishers will receive Mossley 10K official medal, with a ‘goodie bag’ distributed at the end.

A range of trophies are available to winning competitors in the main (open age) race and ‘Over 45, 55 & 60’s’ categories, for both men & women.

The course has been accurately measured to 10 kilometres (6:21 miles), and the use of chip timing records accurate results for all runners, though finishing positions for trophies are decided on gun-time.

No matter what your running experience may be, the Mossley 10K is ideal for both experienced club runners, social runners and those perhaps looking for a (first) ‘proper’ race to enter.

Registration is now open at: www.mossley10k.com

