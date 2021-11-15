Scouthead home care business looks to boost work force to achieve ambitious plans

A SCOUTHEAD home care business has ambitious plans to recruit dozens of people to join their expert care at home services.

And until the end of this year, they are offering all new care workers who join them a £500 sign-on bonus which will receive as soon as they start.

This offer is available for both those with previous experience as care workers and those without, as full training will be provided, allowing new starters to earn a nationally recognised qualification.

Care with Choices intends to rewrite the book when it comes to providing care, from valuing their teams with market leading pay, training and support, to technology supported care solutions for their clients.

The company is a technology supported care at home service. They offer two key services: 24-hour short or long-term live-in care and bespoke care by the hour.

Olivia Rostron, Registered Manager, said: “Right now, care at home services have never been more in demand. Hospitals are backed up and the news is full of the recruitment problem in social care.

“We are on a mission to change things up and it starts with valuing our teams and clients above everything else.”

Care with Choices offers state-of-the-art technology to monitor care and support, and peace of mind real time digital reporting and medication management.

Richard Walker, founder of the service, continued: “We can offer an hour or two each week for a social trip or help round the home, or a trusted live-in care worker to offer professional care and support round the clock. Just give us a call.”

Olivia added: “All our team are fully trained and receive market leading pay rates and terms.

“We want the best staff to provide outstanding care for our clients, that’s why our minimum hourly pay rate is over £11 per hour, with additional premiums for specialist experience. Our live-in staff receive excellent day/weekly rates too.”

So, if you are looking for a new role or a local care solution with a commitment to delivering outstanding care as standard, the team is ready to chat.

Get in touch with Care with Choices on 0330 056 4007 or email hello@carewithchoices.co.uk

