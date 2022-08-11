Season of 20th century classics at Lyceum

A NEW season at Lyceum Theatre Oldham is bringing something for everyone to the stage – with the chance to book all five plays and save some money.

The season opens in September at the theatre in the centre of town with an American comedy.

Same Time Next Year (September 23 – October 1) tells the story of a couple who spend every anniversary for 24 years together in California. The problem is, they’re married to other people!

A fling in 1951 turns into a long-term affair where they only meet once a year, share family stories and their view of a changing world. This gentle comedy is a love story with a difference.

November sees another poignant love story with a very different ending. Ladies In Lavender (November 25 – December 3) is based on a screenplay by Charles Dance, telling the tale of two elderly sisters, living by the sea in the 1930s.



When a young man is washed up on the beach, one sister is captivated, especially when they discover he is a talented Polish musician. But the love affair was never meant to be.

The New Year opens with a thriller, which ends in a disturbing twist. Two couples meet by chance.

The older couple persuade the young woman to pretend to be Veronica to help their elderly relative come to terms with the years that have passed.

However, nothing is what it seems and the young woman is sucked into a world of murder, intrigue and even more sinister goings on in Veronica’s Room (February 3-11)

As a stark contrast, Lyceum Theatre Oldham celebrates the late great Dad’s Army (April 21-29) with the stage adaptation of the well-loved sitcom, written by the TV show’s writers. A mix of story, sketches and songs, this variety-style show will make you smile.

The final show in the season takes place in the Open University and is a classic of stage and screen. Young hairdresser Susan, who changes her name to Rita because she thinks it’s more Bohemian, is taught by cynical intellectual Frank when she enrols on an English course. Her enthusiasm entrances him. His cleverness enthrals her. But nothing is simple in Willy Russell’s classic Educating Rita (June 16-24 3).

The theatre is also staging a number of one-off events, including an evening of rehearsed play readings (October 14), a Murder Mystery Evening (October 28), a quiz night (February 23) and an evening of Victorian Ghost Stories by professional theatre company Don’t Go Into The Cellar on December 9.

Season tickets cost £55 to see all five Lyceum plays. Individual tickets cost £12 each and are available online at lyceumtheatre.org.uk

