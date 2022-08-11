Leon to launch new book in Greenfield

GREENFIELD’S Donkeystone brewery will become the centre of an eagerly awaited book launch as Leon The Pig Farmer unleashes his latest work.

The spoken word artist and festival compere will unveil Don’t Believe The Hype at the venue on Wellington Road on Thursday, August 18.

And it promises to be the usual array of ‘politically charged verse dealing with social observations with attention to national and global topics.’

Don’t Believe The Hype follows on from Leon’s first successful offering, Talking Myself Out Of Trouble, which catalogued the mental health recovery of the man more commonly known as Jack Horner.

Jack began writing in 2019 after suffering a breakdown and Post Traumatic Stress Disorder diagnosis from incidents as an ex-serviceman.

He took to the stage later that year and has established a great following in the north of England and beyond.

Don’t Believe The Hype was structured under the working title Dystopiaville and is Jack’s view on the current landscape of humanity, which includes political commentary, situations in society and addresses his view on some global and national issues.

Proceeds will also be donated to charity after Emmaus Mossley received a large sum after sales of Talking Myself Out Of Trouble.

On this occasion, he has collaborated with photographer and artist Hels Millington, who he met on the Manchester performance scene when she was photographing bands and him performing.

And he said: “I’d like this book to extend and continue this path and reach further into the underground and leftfields of the creative spheres.



“I’m driven by creativity and expression and when on stage I want to provide a positive feeling and energy.

“I hope this new book follows in this vein and allows the reader to immerse themselves in my thoughts and frustrations he feels in this modern world.”

The official launch, which comes after the Donkeystone event, is at Manchester’s Rose and Monkey pub on Wednesday, August 24.

Jack is also planning follow up events around the north of the UK.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

