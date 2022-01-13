Second anniversary restart for The Last Quiz Night on Earth in Oldham

ALMOST exactly two years on, immersive play-come-pub quiz The Last Quiz Night on Earth will run at Oldham’s The Bank Top Tavern in March.

The production will take place on Monday, March 14 and Tuesday, March 15, presented by Oldham Coliseum Theatre and live@thelibrary.

It was originally due to be presented on Monday, March 16, 2020 – the night the Coliseum closed with immediate effect following the government announcement about the Covid-19 pandemic.

A week later the UK entered the first lockdown and the Coliseum remained closed for 16 months, reopening on June 24, 2021.

Produced by Box of Tricks Theatre, The Last Quiz Night on Earth is an immersive comedy with a twist, coincidentally set the night before an apocalyptic event.

An asteroid is heading toward the earth, what would you do? Head to your local for a pub quiz, of course!

Landlady Kathy invites audiences to the last quiz night on earth with quizmaster Rav. He’s the host with the most, but with time ticking some unanticipated guests turn up out of the blue. Expect the unexpected to the bitter end and plenty of drama.

Following two sold out tours of Chip Shop Chips, Box of Tricks is back with a bang with Alison Carr’s explosive pre-apocalyptic comedy. So grab a drink and join us for a night you won’t forget. Let’s get quizzical, quizzical!

Tickets come with complimentary pie (vegetarian options available) and peas. Tickets can be booked by calling 0161 624 2829 or online at www.coliseum.org.uk

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

