Care with Choices puts person-centred homecare at heart of its services

A SCOUTHEAD-BASED care service is putting person-centred homecare at the heart of its offering to the community.

Care with Choices are passionate about providing person-centred homecare so everyone has the choice of being cared for in their own home.

They offer live-in care and hourly care across Saddleworth and the surrounding areas.

Their managed service means Care with Choices will plan and deliver a fully managed service while their other introductory service sees them provide the client with a self-employed personal assistant, enabling the client to manage their own care.

The friendly, fully trained team of care workers can provide companionship to clients as well as support with daily tasks such as personal care, medication administration, meal preparation and light household duties.

Care with Choices is part of the Optimo Care Group, which has been providing care for more than 20 years.

To find out more about their services call 0330 056 4007 for a no obligation chat or email hello@carewithchoices.co.uk

You can also visit the website: www.carewithchoices.co.uk

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

