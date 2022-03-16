See if you are smarter than a 10 year old at Mahdlo birthday quiz

QUIZ lovers are invited to find out if they are smarter than a ten year old at a special event at Mahdlo Youth Zone for one night only.

The event on Thursday, March 31 is a twist on the popular TV show from 2007, Are You Smarter Than A Ten Year Old?

Do you know what term refers to rain, snow, hail and sleet? Or even who discovered the tomb of Tutankhamun?

Teams of four will be pitted against a team of Mahdlo Junior Zone members, all of whom were born in the year Mahdlo opened, with rounds based on the Key Stage 2 curriculum.

The event is one of many this year to celebrate 10 years since Mahdlo opened its doors on Egerton Street in Oldham town centre.

Mahdlo has created more than 500 employment and volunteering opportunities and invested £20m in providing opportunities, activities, experiences and support for 26,000+ young members.

Claire Crossfield from Mahdlo said: “This year is a really special year for Mahdlo, it’s been an incredible 10 years of providing opportunities for young people from all across Oldham.

“We’re really excited and looking forward to a fun-filled evening.”

There are a limited number of teams available. Tickets cost £25 per person which includes pie supper and refreshments. To book your team’s place email events@mahdloyz.org.

The event takes place at The Space, Mahdlo Youth Zone, Egerton Street, Oldham, on Thursday, March 31 from 6.30pm – 8.30pm. Find out more online: www.mahdloyz.org

Mahdlo is hosting an array of events to celebrate turning 10 years old. There is something for everyone whether you’re a keen golfer, an avid networker or just enjoy dressing up for a good cause!

March 14- 18 – Make or update your will with a participating solicitor for a suggested donation. Find out more: https://tinyurl.com/43yk7683

