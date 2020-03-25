Shalimar serves up food treat for NHS staff

AN Uppermill restaurant has cooked up a tasty treat for hard-working National Health Service staff at the Royal Oldham Hospital.

Courtesy of the family-owned Shalimar on High Street, NHS workers have been tucking into a large selection of curries and rice during much-needed shift breaks.

“The NHS is under huge pressure with COVID-19 and it is difficult for them. So, I felt I had a moral obligation to treat staff to some Indian food,” explained Rahat Hannan.

“I must have taken about 40 different curries so everyone had a chance to get some food. When they saw I had brought so much they were really happy.

“Their reaction to this was fantastic and really made my day. It is the little things in life that matter.

“We should all try our best to make a difference,” added Rahat. “I will do everything I think can help so it maybe we do this again.”

Share this story: Tweet





Print

