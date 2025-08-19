Shop local and help global at Emmaus Mossley Solidarity Sale

LOCAL shoppers will be able to bag a bargain and help tackle global poverty at the same time this weekend.

Homelessness charity Emmaus Mossley is set to host another Solidarity Sale on Saturday (August 23).

Every penny raised on the day will go to support vulnerable and marginalised people across the world.

All proceeds will be donated to Emmaus International, funding global programmes and campaigns that fight poverty and social inequality.

Created in 1971, it brings together 450 Emmaus groups in more than 40 countries and each one holds at least one Solidarity Sale every year to raise funds to support their collective mission.

“By shopping with us on the day of our Solidarity Sale, you will be taking action to help people and communities in desperate need,” said Emmaus Mossley’s Retail Manager, Hazel Hodkinson.

“The funds raised on this day will be used on a range of global programmes such as improving access to basic human rights, such as education, health and water.”

Previous sales have helped to fund disaster relief efforts, housing programmes, water projects in Africa, education programmes for orphaned children in India, and refugee support in war-torn countries.

The Solidarity Sale is this Saturday (August 23) from 10am to 4pm at Emmaus Mossley’s Secondhand Superstore on Queen Street.