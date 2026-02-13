Show community love this Valentine’s with village litter pick

SHOW your love for your community this Valentine’s Day by taking part in a village litter pick.

LSG Litter Heroes are holding their next community litter pick on Saturday, February 14, starting at 1pm, to clean up Lees, Springhead and Grotton.

All are welcome to join in the event, meeting at the corner of Athens Way/Brook Lane by the council bin. The more the merrier, so please bring a friend along too!

All equipment will be provided. Refreshments will be available at St Thomas’ Church on West Street after litter picking has finished.

The next community litter pick will be held on Saturday, February 28.

For more information about LSG Litter Heroes and their events, visit their Facebook page.