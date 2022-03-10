Sign of the times… Improvement boosts for village

A NEW sign chronicling the history of Diggle has been erected as part of improvements to enhance the area for locals and visitors.

The previous dilapidated sign, standing on the junction of Huddersfield Road and Sam Road, had attracted attention for all the wrong reasons.

Now, its eye-catching replacement has been installed thanks to the collective efforts of Saddleworth Parish and Oldham Borough councillors Luke Lancaster and Max Woodvine.

Saddleworth North representative Cllr Lancaster secured £400 funding from the local authority and liaised with the Parish Council to bring about the replacement which carries the logos of both bodies.

Diggle-born Cllr Woodvine produced the words and photographs for the informative addition to the village which stands on the site of the former Diggle ‘tip’.

Their colleague Cllr Pam Byrne has also been instrumental securing funding from Environmental Services to have walkways round the site re-surfaced.

“By working constructively with the Council, we have secured these improvements to the steps, band stand and walkways on the Sam Road site,” confirmed Cllr Byrne.

Cllr Lancaster added: “I am thrilled Diggle Tip has received a tidy-up as Whit Friday and the summer months will soon be here and this is a well-used space by all villagers.”

