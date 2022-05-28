Signs of change at cricket club after hitting the headlines

A CONTROVERSIAL sign that saw a Saddleworth-based cricket club attract national publicity has been changed.

Delph and Dobcross was left wondering what to do after the ‘S’ disappeared from the Old Bells End logo after a sponsorship deal with the neighbouring pub was struck.

Phil Whiteman, the landlord who put in the money to have the end of the Huddersfield Road ground named after his pub, saw the funny side.

Indeed, the Saddleworth Independent’s coverage of the theft made waves across the country as it featured on BBC hit show Have I Got News For You.

In the episode aired on Friday, April 29, it was included in a segment alongside a town which wanted to alter its entrance sign.

And the audience loved our photo, just as Phil is thought to have loved the extra coverage.

But action has been taken at the cricket club to hide its blushes.

Officials have covered the ‘E’ and ‘N’ of the words end with bin bags and the word ‘Inn’ has been added in small letters.

Indeed, the Old Bell part of the sign has been painted over in red.

The Saddleworth Independent understands a decision was made to alter it after there was no sign of the missing ‘S’ returning.

• The Independent attempted to contact Delph and Dobcross Cricket Club but no reply was received by the time we went to press.

