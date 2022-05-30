Fairey Band to bring brass magic to Uppermill

TEN years of Brass Fest will be marked with a fantastic concert featuring the WFEL Fairey Band and special guests Emmental Brass Band on Saturday, June 11.

The concerts, organised by Champion Brass, take place each year the day after Whit Friday and have brought a fantastic array of top bands to the Civic Hall in Uppermill over the years.

This time it is the turn of WFEL Fairey Band with musical director Adam Cooke and special guests from Switzerland Emmental Brass Band with musical director Jan Muller.

Both bands will be taking part in the Whit Friday Band Contests the day before and Emmental are accompanying Denshaw church walks around the village in the morning.

Phil Beckwith, of Champion Brass, said: “We are looking forward to welcoming back Fairey Band with musical director Adam Cooke as we celebrate 10 years of Brass Fest. There will be a terrific programme of music for all to enjoy.

“They are joined this year by special guests Emmental Brass Band, with conductor Jan Muller, who are a fantastic band. They have played here before and brought the house down.

“There is a great programme of music so it will be an excellent night.”

The concert, which starts at 7.30pm, will finish with some joint items, including a rendition of the explosive 1812 Overture by Tchaikovsky.

Compere for the night will be BBC Radio Leeds Yorkshire Brass presenter David Hoyle.

Tickets cost £13 and are available from Phil Beckwith 07976 165815, Saddleworth Museum in Uppermill or post offices in Uppermill, Delph, Diggle and Greenfield.

ONE lucky reader can win a pair of tickets to see the WFEL Fairey Band at Uppermill Civic Hall on Saturday, June 11.

To be in with a chance of winning, simply send us your answer to the question below:

Who are the special guests from Switzerland at the concert on June 11?

Entries can be emailed to competitions@localcommunications.co.uk or write to Fairey Band competition, Saddleworth Independent, Units 3-4, 45 High Street, Uppermill, Saddleworth,

OL3 6HS.

Entries must reach us by Friday, June 3. Please include your name, address and phone number. The judges’ decision is final. T&Cs apply.

