Sinfield appreciation for fellow legend Frank

MARATHON man Kevin Sinfield has sent a message of congratulations to fellow Saddleworth fundraising hero Frank Rothwell.

Between them Grasscroft based rugby league great Sinfield and Frank from Greenfield have raised about £3.7 million for charity with their respective feats of endurance.

Frank reached his £1 million target for Alzheimer’s Research UK just days after completing his epic 3,000-mile solo row across the Atlantic Ocean.

Sinfield ran seven marathons in seven days last December to raise just over £2.7 million for Motor Neurone Disease Association.

“I don’t know Frank but we have followed what he has been doing and donated,” said Sinfield, Director of Rugby for Leeds Rhinos rugby league club.

“What he has done has been amazing and all for a brilliant cause. It’s truly inspiring what he has achieved.

“I hope I’m as active at 70 years old,” added the former England captain, who called time on his glittering RL playing career at the age of 35.

Councillor Sean Fielding, Leader of Oldham Council, also added his own words of praise. He said: “I offer many congratulations to Frank for his outstanding achievement.

“The length, or should I say miles, he has gone to for Alzheimer’s Research UK is remarkable and shows what you can accomplish with determination and perseverance.

“Frank’s impressive journey highlights just how much of a charitable town Oldham is and for this we should all be very proud.”

You can still donate to support Frank: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/frankrothwell

You can also still donate to MND: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/sinfield-7-in-7

